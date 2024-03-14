Listen Live
Entertainment

Welcome to the Basement: Tim Ross on Moving Down to Come Up

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Tim Ross on GUMEC

Source: Reach / Reach Media Inc.

Tim Ross joins the Get Up Church to gives all the details on his new book!

For far too long we’ve been held captive by false promises of hype and hustle in a world that needs hope and healing. Welcome to the Basement is a rallying cry and a practical guide to God’s radical last-shall-be-first, least-shall-be-greatest way of living. (Amazon.com)

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)`

‘Welcome to the Basement: An Upside-Down Guide to Greatness’ is not just a book, it a manual that can live in your head and heart. Ross draws from his own life experiences, giving wisdom and providing practical advice along the way. The book was previously published with a different title, but has been reworked to reflect current times (in the world and in his life).

“Because of God’s upside down Kingdom, the way in is out, the way to get is to give, and the way to live is to actually die.” -Tim Ross

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Author and Podcaster Tim Ross discusses transitioning out of pastoring, reworking his book, and much more! Be sure to follow stream The Basement with Tim Ross podcast and follow him @upsettheworld

Buy Welcome to the Basement: An Upside-Down Guide to Greatness

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related: Chris Tucker Talks About How Good God Has Been to Him and His New Projects

Related: God Works Through All Things, Even Small Things | Faith Walking with Casey J

Related: Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie ‘For What It’s Worth’

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

RELATED TAGS

the basement tim ross welcome to the basement

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Tim Ross on GUMEC
Entertainment

Welcome to the Basement: Tim Ross on Moving Down to Come Up

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Mary Mary At The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Get Up!

One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

The One For The Boys Fashion Ball
Entertainment

“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]

News

Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie ‘For What It’s Worth’

Get Up Mornings TJFV Cabin Giveaway for Dads
Get Up!

Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage

getup-header-logo
Interviews

Lexi Explains Why She Stopped Making Music After Her Husband Passed Away [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close