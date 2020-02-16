According to the bellereport.com

Demetrius West and Jesus Promoters

Answer In The Affirmative With New Radio Single

(Indianapolis, Indiana) Fans of choir music everywhere are in a state of euphoric anticipation as Indianapolis based Stellar Award nominated choral aggregation Demetrius West and Jesus Promoters prepare for the release of their next single, a song of celebratory affirmation entitled, I’m Next. Released to radio in January, radio programmers have voiced their approval with I’m Next quickly hitting Billboard’s Most Added Chart and gaining ground, rounding the top 40 at radio this week. I’m Next is the follow up single to the choir’s previous radio favorite Open the Floodgates from their Billboard Top Gospel Albums charting CD Choirology.

I’m Next is available for pre order now on all digital outlets and is set for release on February 21st, which coincides with the release of the official music video. The new album from Demetrius West and JP is set for release in the Spring.

