Kanye West‘s Sunday service is known for flipping popular tracks into soulful gospel ballads. And on most occasions, they’ll invite famous singers to come and put their spin on classic records. It’s gotten so big that they choir even hit the stage at Coachella last year.
This past weekend, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the gathering and hopped on the mic. And no, he didn’t remix one of his famous R&B-esque Belieber records. Instead, he took a swing at performing his rendition of Marvin Sapp’s legendary record “Never Would Have Made It”.
It’s a church service full of folks that probably aren’t that familiar with Sapp and what that song means to the culture, so of course they thought nothing of it.
THOUGHTS?
Thoughts? Justin Bieber Sings Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ was originally published on globalgrind.com