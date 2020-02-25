Thoughts? Justin Bieber Sings Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’

Kanye West‘s Sunday service is known for flipping popular tracks into soulful gospel ballads. And on most occasions, they’ll invite famous singers to come and put their spin on classic records. It’s gotten so big that they choir even hit the stage at Coachella last year.

One of the #GForce members caught @chancetherapper performing Ultra Light Beam @ Sunday Service at @coachella April 21st, 2019 ! What’s your favorite ULB line ? 😆 pic.twitter.com/EVSWxsFd7L — G-FORCE (@GForceTweets) September 4, 2019

This past weekend, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the gathering and hopped on the mic. And no, he didn’t remix one of his famous R&B-esque Belieber records. Instead, he took a swing at performing his rendition of Marvin Sapp’s legendary record “Never Would Have Made It”.

Justin Bieber sings Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ at Kanye West’s Sunday Service. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wnnhnN87xy — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) February 23, 2020

It’s a church service full of folks that probably aren’t that familiar with Sapp and what that song means to the culture, so of course they thought nothing of it.

Justin Bieber singing at the Sunday Service.. My dream finally come true pic.twitter.com/9ft1rUjYQp — RED EYE 👁 (@NoHardFeellings) February 23, 2020

THOUGHTS?

