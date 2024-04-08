Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Great People Are Pushing You Forward”

Today I got a powerful message that will inspire you. You’re going to want to share this with everybody. You know, I recently did a show about Rosa Parks, and it was a powerful show. Well, my dear friend, the Great noted historian Dr. Bernard Demchak sent me an e-mail. He watches this every day and shares it with his network and he said that he was a friend of Mrs. Parks and she shared with him what kept her in her seat on that historic day in Birmingham, AL. When she refused to get up and go to the back of the bus. She said that, it was because of Emmett Till. See Emmett Till had been killed in August of 1955 and three months later, on December 1st, 1955, she made the decision to not get up and go to the back of the bus. She said the reason was because she had Harriet Tubman sitting on one shoulder, and so John the truth sitting on the other, and Emmett Till, sitting in her lap and she said she couldn’t get up. And she wouldn’t get up.

And I’m saying to you that there are people who have sacrificed their lives for you, for your opportunities and possibilities, for you to be a change agent, a history maker, a person who does something great with your life. They’re pushing you forward in the midst of tough times in the midst of the challenges and the midst of the difficulties they’re pushing you forward, they’re saying keep going, don’t stop. We are pushing you because you’ve got something great inside of you today.

I’m encouraging you to keep going forward because history is on your side.

The Impact Of Good News With Dr Willie Jolley

Great People Are Pushing You Forward | Dr. Willie Jolley

Push The Rock | Dr. Willie Jolley

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.