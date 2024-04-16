The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Tomorrow”

In this time of challenge I want to give you some tips to create your own comeback on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast I have an interview with the late, Great Statesman and World renowned leader General Colin Powell. I want to share the quote I really love, he said. “None of us can change our yesterday’s, but all of us can change our tomorrow.”

I could not agree more, so I recommend we accept that the things of the past are set in stone, yet the things in the future we can think of as putty and that putty can be shaped into whatever we choose. So I recommend we learn from the past and then take those lessons and start shaping our lives and the lives we dream of General Powell.

We cannot change our yesterday’s, but we have absolutely control where we can change our tomorrow’s. So today decide to work on your tomorrow’s because they are coming and we’ll be here before you know it. And you can change it.

