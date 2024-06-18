Pastor Lamor ‘Bling Bishop’ Whitehead Gets 9 Years for Fraud & Extortion

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead (45), commonly referred to as ‘Bling Bishop’, was sentenced to 9 years in prison, 3 years of supervised released, and ordered to pay $85,000 in restitution (in addition to forfeiting $95,000) on Monday.

The sentencing comes after his March 2024 conviction, in which he was found guilty of several fraud crimes including wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion, and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Prosecutors conclude that the convictions derive from 3 different schemes, involving fraudulent business loan applications, defrauding one of his parishioners out of her retirement savings, and innapporiately using his ties with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to make deals.

“Lamor Whitehead is a con man who stole millions of dollars in a string of financial frauds and even stole from one of his own parishioners. He lied to federal agents, and again to the Court at his trial. Today’s sentence puts an end to Whitehead’s various schemes and reflects this Office’s commitment to bring accountability to those who abuse their positions of trust,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in the news release, according to CNN.com

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

See: 9 photos

Whitehead received his nickname ‘Bling Bishop’ from his flashy lifestyle and extravagant wardrobe, from the pulpit and his everyday life.

He and his church gained major notoriety after he and his wife were robbed at gunpoint for $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

READ: Southern Baptists expel Virginia church for believing women can serve as pastors

READ: Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

READ: [VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM