Quarantine Prayers: Erica Campbell’s Reminder To Keep ‘Praying & Believing’ [VIDEO]

People have a lot of questions and concerns regarding the current state of the world (see: COVID-19), and the only answer we can truly look to is Jesus. With so many uncertainties and mandated quarantine, it’s time to start leaning more on faith and not on our own understanding. It’s time to start praying and believing.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Here’s a look at Erica Campbell’s “Praying and Believing” video as a reminder to tap in to our greatest power:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED NEWS:

Watch: Fred Hammond Hosts Social Distancing Concert [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

How Churches Can Enhance Their Digital Ministries During Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: