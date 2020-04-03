Ericaism: Be A Bridge Not A Draw Bridge [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Our lives should be a bridge for people to use to walk over into faith, but a lot of us are like draw bridges, putting up blocks for people they deem unworthy.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to go out into the world and compel men to come to Christ, be a bridge and invite people to cross over in.

