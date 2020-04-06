After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.

PEOPLE first broke the news.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.

Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

RELATED: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Make Public Outing As A Couple [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For 8 Years Because She Didn’t Believe Her Cousin Molested Her

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Congrats! Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Get Engaged was originally published on theboxhouston.com