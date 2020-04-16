GRIFF’s Prayer For Hair Growth [VIDEO]

| 04.16.20
Since we’ve been in quarantine, GRIFF’s been letting his hair grow. This is his first time letting it grow out since 1992 and well, just take a look at the photo below of his progression. #Halleluh! 

