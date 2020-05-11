Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after eight of their deputies shared graphic pictures of the deadly helicopter crash scene from the accident that claimed the lives of her loved ones, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The bereaved wife filed the claim Friday/ She’s seeking damages for “emotional distress, mental anguish, and invasion of privacy” according to Daily Mail, after the deputies took photos of the aftermath, citing one of the employees even shared the photos with a woman at a bar.

In her claim, Vanessa says she personally requested Sheriff Alex Villanueva to ensure the site be secured for privacy the morning the tragedy occurred, but unfortunately, that request was breeched. The claim states the deputies took photos of the ‘dead children, parents, and coaches’ for their ‘own personal purposes’. SMH. The wife says the negligence of the deputies have ‘compounded’ her grief.

“Upon information or belief, sheriff’s deputies shared photos of victims’ remains with individuals unaffiliated with the investigation for their own excitement and sense of self- importance, including one instance where a deputy shared photos to impress a woman at a bar. Mrs. Bryant has suffered an immense tragedy by losing her husband and daughter; her grief has been compounded by the severe emotional distress caused by the sheriff’s deputies’ misconduct and the Sheriff’s Department’s mishandling of that misconduct.”

Vanessa hopes to seek ‘accountability’ by enforcing the lawsuit, documents say.

Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing Helicopter Crash Photos was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

