Kobe Bryant, Daughter Among 5 Killed In Helicopter Crash In Los Angeles Area

UPDATE: 1/26/2020 3:50 PM EST:

TMZ reports Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, aka Mambacita, was also on board the helicopter and has died in the crash.

She was 13 years old.

The pair were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

ESPNreports another player and parent were onboard in addition to Kobe, Gianna and the pilot.

Story developing.

ORIGINAL:

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ has not disclosed their source of confirmation. Kobe was 41 years old.

TMZ reported a fire broke out after his private helicopter went down. They say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

