Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On Their 19 Year Anniversary [PHOTOS]

This past weekend, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 19-year wedding anniversary. This year is the first anniversary Vanessa will have to celebrate her anniversary without her partner due to the tragic accident where she lost her husband Kobe Bryantand daughter Gigi Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant posted an Instagram throwback picture of Kobe & herself captioning it “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ”

Their daughter Natalia Bryant helped put a smile on her mother’s face by getting Vanessa some roses to celebrate.

