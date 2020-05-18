CLOSE
Get Up!
HomeGet Up!Get Up! Fitness & Wellness

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: High Intensity Interval Training [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a High Intensity Interval Training (H.I.I.T.) targeting your lower body.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Dawn Strozier , exercise , fitness

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close