Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: High Intensity Interval Training [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a High Intensity Interval Training (H.I.I.T.) targeting your lower body.

