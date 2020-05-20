CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He Attended In The 1950s 

Bill Tompkins Little Richard Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

On May 9, the legendary Little Richard transitioned into the afterlife, leaving behind a legacy for decades to come. 

The founding father of rock, born as Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, was laid to rest today (May 20) in a private ceremony at Oakwood University’s Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 

Richard, who released a few gospel albums throughout his career and became an ordained minister in the 70s, was a Seventh-day Adventist.

Source: AP News

Little Richard Dead: Founding Father Of Rock Passes Away At 87 [PHOTOS]
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Celebrity Deaths , little richard

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close