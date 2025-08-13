Brenda Palmer’s Leap of Faith: Trusting God in the Unknown

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

When Brenda Palmer walked away from her dream career and financial stability, many questioned her sanity. But during her recent appearance on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” the author of “The Journey of Yes” revealed the profound wisdom behind her leap of faith.

“I wouldn’t know God as a provider until I needed Him to provide,” Palmer shared, her voice carrying the weight of lived experience. This candid admission struck a chord with host Erica Campbell and countless listeners navigating their own seasons of uncertainty.

Palmer’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. As she stepped into the unknown professionally, her father received a prostate cancer diagnosis, forcing her to wrestle with dual faith battles. “I had to come face to face with two faith journeys simultaneously,” she explained. “Believing God to be a provider, but also for Him to be a healer.”

The heart of Palmer’s message lies in a question that many believers avoid: “Is God enough for me?” She doesn’t offer easy answers or religious platitudes. Instead, she invites listeners to sit with the uncomfortable truth that “we don’t truly have a conviction about who God really is until we take a step towards Him in the unknown and allow Him to prove Himself.”

For Palmer, “obedience is just an invitation to do life with God.” Her book serves as tangible evidence of what happens when we trust our lives in His hands, even when the path seems uncertain.

Now able to “stand on ten toes down” about God’s provision, Palmer hopes her story encourages others to take their next step—or first step—of faith. “Not complete the whole journey,” she clarifies, but simply trust enough to try.

Her message resonates deeply: surrender isn’t about losing control, but about discovering that God’s enough, no matter what we’re asked to release.

