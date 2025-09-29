Listen Live
Success Is A Choice | Dr. Willie Jolley

Success Is A Choice | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 29, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Success Is A Choice

Today’s message is taken from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. Look, too many people. Too many people are simply making a living but not making a life. They work day-to-day, waiting for Friday, waiting for vacation, waiting for retirement. But they’re not living while they work. Don’t let that be you, don’t put off enjoying life until tomorrow. Tomorrow is not promised. Enjoy life today, even while working. Happiness is about making memories, building relationships, and finding purpose. And what you do, ask yourself, are you just working for money or are you working and making a difference when you shift your mindset from chasing a living to creating a life, everything changes. Joy shows up, energy shows up, money will follow. Everything will happen because money always follows passion and purpose. I encourage you to not just survive. Decide to thrive where youre planted. Bloom where you’re planted, and you will have greater success.  

