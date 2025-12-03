Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: December 3rd

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson, and Griff give us the latest trending topics, insightful discussions, and fresh perspectives of stories making headlines today! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

COSTCO Files Lawsuit Against The Trump Administration In a move that surprised many, wholesale giant Costco has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The legal action, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, challenges the tariffs imposed on certain goods, which the company claims are unlawful. This policy has directly impacted Costco’s bottom line, forcing them to consider raising prices on everyday items for families. The discussion highlighted the real-world effects of economic policies on businesses and, ultimately, on consumers who rely on these stores for affordable goods. It’s a powerful reminder of how decisions made in Washington can be felt in our own homes and communities.

Superbowl Pregame Entertainment

On a lighter note, the NFL has unveiled its pregame entertainment lineup for the upcoming big game, and it’s full of star power. The broadcast will feature Charlie Puth performing the National Anthem and Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful.” In a moment of immense cultural pride, the exceptionally talented Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” This inclusion is a significant and beautiful acknowledgment of our heritage on one of the world’s largest stages, continuing a tradition that resonates deeply within the community.

Rosa Parks Anniversary

December 1st marked the anniversary of Rosa Park’s courageous act of defiance. Her refusal to give up her seat sparked the monumental Montgomery Bus Boycott and became a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement. While many know her name, the show encouraged listeners to learn more about the lesser-known facts surrounding her and the movement. She wasn’t the first to protest, but her bravery was the catalyst that ignited a powerful, unified response, reminding us of the strength we have when we stand together for what is right.

Sports Highlights Griff’s “Sports Minute” delivered the latest college football playoff rankings, with Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech holding the top spots. With championship games happening this weekend, the rankings are set for a major shake-up. The segment also shouted out the latest scores and standings for our HBCU teams, celebrating the athletic achievements at schools like Alabama State, Albany State, and Jackson State. From politics to praise, the segment once again proved to be a source of information and inspiration to start the day.

