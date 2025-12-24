Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The 12 Days of Christmas Day 11: The Gift of Living Your Dreams”

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day.

On the 11th day of Christmas, I want to share the gift of dreams, and I want you to share it with everybody you know. Iconic writer Alfred Lord Tennyson said, “Nothing ever built arose to touch the sky unless someone dreamed that it should, believed that it could, and willed that it must.” Those who dream big dreams are those who achieve big results. This Christmas, encourage others to dream big and then to go after those dreams, no matter how crazy the dream may seem. Remember, only those who dream the impossible achieve the incredible, and only those who attempt the ridiculous achieve the spectacular. I contend that if you can dream it and believe it, then you can achieve it.

This Christmas, share the gift of dreaming big and show people how they can manifest those dreams as they move toward their incredible destiny. You can do it, and share it with others to show them that they too can do it.

