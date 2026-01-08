Candi Staton Reflects on Legacy, Friendship, and Faith With New Music

Staton released a new single 'My God Has a Telephone' with fellow icon William Bell, reflecting their shared history.

Staton's 32nd album 'Back to My Roots' earned her first Grammy nomination in 40 years, honoring her gospel music commitment.

Staton's legacy is celebrated through a Hall of Fame exhibit and a scholarship, as she continues to inspire across generations.

Source: Reach / Reach Media Inc.

Legendary soul and gospel singer Candi Staton is in a reflective and celebratory season of life, embracing it with gratitude, faith, and new music. During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Staton opened up about her latest single, her long-awaited Grammy recognition, and what it means to see her legacy honored while she’s still here to experience it.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Staton recently released a new single titled “My God Has a Telephone,” a collaboration with fellow music icon William Bell. The song brings together two longtime friends whose paths have crossed for decades through tours, shared stages, and mutual respect. Staton, who will turn 86 in March, shared that the collaboration was deeply personal. She and Bell, now 87, often reflect on their shared history and the reality that many of their peers are no longer here.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Though she initially wasn’t sure the song fit her, Staton said trusted voices around her encouraged her to reconsider. Once Bell came into her studio, the collaboration felt natural. What began as a friendly exchange of favors quickly turned into a meaningful musical moment rooted in faith, experience, and longevity.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That faith-driven single arrives during a major milestone in Staton’s career. Her 32nd album, Back to My Roots, recently earned a Grammy nomination — her first in 40 years. While she received multiple nominations earlier in her career, this moment carries special weight. For Staton, the recognition reflects persistence, purpose, and her commitment to gospel music through every season of her journey.

Beyond music, Staton’s legacy is being celebrated in powerful ways. She has been featured in a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and now has a scholarship established in her name at the University of Georgia. Seeing her influence acknowledged across generations has been deeply meaningful, especially as the music industry continues to evolve.

Family remains central to everything she does. Staton shared that Back to My Roots was truly a family project — produced by her son, photographed by another, with her daughter lending background vocals. The entire family plans to attend the Grammys together, making the moment even more special.

Active on Instagram with her son, Staton continues to share music, industry insight, and reflections from a career that has spanned decades. For her, legacy isn’t about awards alone — it’s about faith, family, and leaving something meaningful for those who follow.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM