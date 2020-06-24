Bryan Andrew Wilson Gets Married [PHOTOS]

via GospelGoodies.com:

Bryan Andrew Wilson is a married man!

The gospel singer tied the knot with Tiffany Morriar, motivational speaker and former background singer/dancer for Jamie Foxx and Nelly.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The couple, who met last summer, was supposed to get married in New York this past April but had to cancel after stay-at-home orders were mandated. COVID-19 didn’t stop them from jumping the broom, though. This past Saturday, the couple said “I do” in a beautiful, private wedding at Knotting Hill Place in Elm Hill, TX.

Congrats!

RELATED NEWS:

Bryan Andrew Wilson On Why Teaching Biology Is A Ministry For Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

She Said Yes! Kierra Sheard Is Getting Married [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM