BET Awards 2020: Watch Performances From Jonathan McReynolds, Karen Clark Sheard & Kierra Sheard

The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually for the first time on Sunday (June 28) due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Lord was shining on not only every performance but the overall message of the night: that Black is beautiful, Black is powerful and Black Lives Matter.

There were two gospel performances televised during the broadcast, which aired for the first time on CBS. Jonathan McReynolds performed “People” with a choice that properly social distanced from one another and the mother/daughter duo of Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard closed out the show with a riveting performance of “Something Has To Break.”

See both performances below and congratulations to Kirk Franklin, who won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for “Just For Me.”

Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – “Something Has To Break”

