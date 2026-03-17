How the 80/20 Rule Can Transform Social Media Marketing | Money Monday

AI tools can create weeks of content ideas to maintain the 80/20 marketing rule balance.

AI can analyze past content and turn it into fresh social media posts, blogs, and campaigns.

Using AI properly can help entrepreneurs, churches, and creators expand their reach without added workload.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Artificial intelligence continues to change how businesses communicate with their audiences, and AI expert Kim Fox-Dunigan recently shared practical advice on how entrepreneurs and organizations can use it more effectively.

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During a Money Monday segment on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Fox-Dunigan joined host Mr. Griff to discuss the growing role of AI in marketing and how people can avoid common mistakes when using social media.

According to Fox-Dunigan, many social media feeds today have turned into constant sales pitches, which can actually push potential customers away instead of attracting them.

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“A lot of feeds are just wall-to-wall selling,” she explained. “Buy this, sign up for that. Eventually people get tired of seeing it and they stop paying attention.”

Instead of constantly promoting products, Fox-Dunigan recommends following a well-known marketing principle called the 80/20 rule. The idea is simple: about 80 percent of your content should be helpful, educational, or encouraging, while only 20 percent should directly promote something you’re selling.

By focusing more on providing value, businesses and creators can build stronger trust with their audiences.

“When you spend most of your time helping people, you’re building community,” she said. “Then when you offer something for sale, people are more likely to buy because they already trust you.”

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However, Fox-Dunigan acknowledged that many entrepreneurs and leaders already feel overwhelmed with responsibilities, making it difficult to consistently produce content. That’s where artificial intelligence can help.

AI tools can now generate weeks of content ideas in seconds, helping users maintain the helpful-content balance recommended by the 80/20 rule. By entering information about a business, audience, and goals, the technology can build a full social media strategy.

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“You can literally tell it your audience, what you do, and that you want to follow the 80/20 marketing rule,” Fox-Dunigan explained. “It will give you 30 days of content ideas that keep that balance.”

She also pointed out that newer AI tools offer advanced features called connectors, which allow the platform to access existing materials like Google Drive folders, newsletters, or past transcripts.

With those tools connected, AI can analyze previous work and turn it into fresh content for blogs, social media posts, or marketing campaigns.

“It can go into your files, find the content you’ve already created, and turn it into new posts,” she said. “That saves a ton of time.”

Fox-Dunigan believes that when used properly, AI can be a powerful tool for entrepreneurs, churches, and creators who want to expand their reach without adding more work to their already busy schedules.

For those interested in learning more, Fox-Dunigan offers training and resources through her platform to help people understand how AI can support their businesses and ministries.

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