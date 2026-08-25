Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones is celebrating 30 years in music ministry with a brand-new Live CD & Video Recording on Sat, September 12th in Dallas, TX at the Community Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Hill. Hailed as the “HARDEST WORKING MAN IN GOSPEL”, with over 200+ dates per year, Brent Jonesis a gospel icon who’s trailblazing work with his urban collective Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin & urban contemporary gospel.

Featuring the 150-voice Dallas Church Choirs United & his California-based Best Life Choir, gospel legend Brent Jones will be joined by none other than the legendary Prince of Praise Byron Cage (“The Presence of The Lord Is Here”), Pastor Omar Epps, Sr, among other special guests.

Riding high on the runaway success of his blockbuster single & album “Praise In The Choir Stand”, Brent’s’ choir anthem which hit #1 on Billboard and a RECORD 10 CHARTS, Brent Jones’ string of Billboard #1 hits include “Live Your Best Life!”, “Open Your Mouth and Say Something”, “He Rose”, “Nothing Else Matters”, “Don’t Wait Till Midnight”, “Cry Holy”, “Goodtime”, “Heaven In The Room”, etc.

This is the live recording event of the year you don’t want to miss!

Brent Jones’ Landmark 15th Live Recording! Sept. 12th in Dallas, TX was originally published on praiserichmond.com