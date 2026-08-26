Listen Live
Close
Entrepreneurship

Here’s what you need to know about modernizing your hiring process today

Millions of business owners struggle to evaluate applicants efficiently. Learn how updating your hiring process can help you attract top modern talent.

Published on August 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here's what you need to know about modernizing your hiring process
Pexels.com royalty-free image #5439376, uploaded by user Tima Miroshnichenko, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/businessman-looking-at-papers-5439376/ on August 26th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

Modernizing your hiring process means rewriting job postings around real skills, cutting unnecessary application steps, and building structured, fair evaluation into every interview. Small businesses that make these changes fill open roles faster, attract stronger applicants, and lose fewer good candidates to slow decisions.

Nationally, 84% of small business owners who were hiring or trying to hire in July 2025 reported finding few or no qualified applicants, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. That shortage doesn’t fix itself with a bigger job board budget. Owners who treat their hiring process as a living system, revisited and improved regularly, are the ones landing candidates everyone else missed.

Why Isn’t Your Hiring Process Attracting the Right Candidates?

Today’s job seekers actually judge a company by more than pay, and that shift sits at the center of modern workforce trends. Small business recruitment often lags behind, as owners still list rigid degree and experience rules, a habit that feels almost outdated now.

Candidates usually compare your whole hiring process, from the job ad to the first email, before they decide to apply.

Write Job Postings That Focus on Real Skills

A job posting often works better when it explains outcomes instead of piling on requirements. Evaluating job applicants gets easier once you know exactly which skills matter for a role, rather than how many years someone worked in a similar job.

Here’s what a strong posting should spell out:

  • The core skills needed for daily tasks
  • The pay range and work schedule
  • What success looks like in the first 90 days

How Can You Evaluate Candidates More Fairly and Consistently?

Structured interviews help you compare candidates on equal footing, which is nearly impossible with casual, unplanned conversations. Applicant screening tools can speed up the first review step, yet a person should still make the final call on every hire.

This kind of consistency supports long-term small business growth, since better hires may stay longer and cost less to replace.

How AI Can Support Hiring Decisions

AI tools can sort applications, schedule interviews, and flag candidate AI skills that line up with a role, which can save owners a lot of time each week. A person should still review every recommendation the tool makes, since automated systems sometimes miss strong candidates who don’t fit a narrow pattern. Good AI use in hiring typically relies on regular checks by real people who catch what the software cannot.

A few guardrails keep this process fair:

  • Screen only for skills tied to the job
  • Compare results across different applicant groups
  • Give a real person the final say

Your Next Move on Hiring

A modern hiring process comes down to clarity, speed, and fair evaluation at every stage, from the job posting through the final decision. Small businesses that rewrite their postings around real skills, cut needless friction, and pair structured interviews with careful AI use may land stronger candidates than those still running on outdated habits. None of this requires a large budget or a dedicated recruiting team, just a willingness to revisit what’s working and what isn’t.

Curious to learn more? Browse the rest of our website for more like this.

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

A woman with short red hair wearing a green dress and jewelry stands in front of a "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" backdrop.
4:19
Get Up!  |  egmasylne

Deya Smith Explains Why Softness Is a Form of Power

Bishop William Murphy
0:49
Lifestyle  |  Larissa Mendoza

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Greek [PHOTOS]

Breaking News

Breaking News

News  |  Jarrett Huff

Dolly Parton Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment  |  Samjah Iman

Get The Look: Victoria Monet’s Grammy’s French Roll Up-Do

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close