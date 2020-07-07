You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day?

Blackout Day 2020 is a campaign organized to get people to buy Black and show the power of the Black dollar on Tuesday, July 7. It challenges people to avoid in-store and online purchases, unless from a Black-owned business.

SEE ALSO: Other Ways To Support #BlackOutDay2020

It comes as a response to recent injustice and protests, and in light of a lack of diversity in a lot of major corporations where we’ve seen that IF there is a Black person in leadership, it’s related to a diversity/inclusion/engagement role. #BlackOutDay2020 sends a message that says “enough is enough.”

Here’s how it works…

Sign up to take the pledge at https://www.blackoutday.org/take-action Accept the #BlackOutDay2020 challenge by posting: “I accept the #BlackOutDay 2020 Challenge and promise not to spend a dime in a store or online on July 7th” on Twitter and/or Instagram. Don’t spend any money in person or online on July 7th unless it’s a BOB (Black owned business) for the entire 24 hours.

People are also encouraged to donate to Black startup businesses, community funds, museums and charities on this day.

Source: AJC.com

HEAD BACK TO THE GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE

What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com