CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Body Found At Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing; Actress Reportedly Dead

Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

After reporting actress Naya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru, hundreds of people were out searching for her and unfortunately almost a week later it has been reported per TMZ that her body has been found. Ventura County officials confirmed  Monday that a body had been found at the lake and shortly after we received this new it was announced the body found.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

TMZ reported that Naya was founded dead at the lake. There’s a press conference scheduled for 2pm today to discuss further details.

RELATED: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing

Prayers go out the Naya’s family!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Body Found At Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing; Actress Reportedly Dead  was originally published on 92q.com

naya rivera

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close