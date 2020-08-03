Ballers In Real Life: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reportedly Part Of Ownership Group To Purchase The XFL

Can you smell what the XFL and The Rock is cooking?

According to reports, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will become part-owner of the XFL. Johnson, along with Redbird Capital & business parter/ex-wife Dany Garcia will purchase the football league for $15 million dollars. The XFL, founded by WWE owner Vince McMahon was reborn in 2020. The Football league got off to a promising start in ratings but filed for bankruptcy in April after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season

Johnson is no stranger to Football. Before his acting career and becoming a multiple-time WWE World Champion, Johnson was a standout defensive end for the University of Miami Hurricanes. After going undrafted by the NFL, Johnson turned to the squared circle, becoming one of the most popular wrestlers of all time.

Johnson confirmed the news on his social media accounts.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

The XFL’s Washington franchise, DC Defenders, season ended with 3-2 record.

