Watch Fred Hammond’s “Alright” Video

Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Source: Festival of Praise – Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, K / Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Fresh off of his appearance on Verzuz with Kirk FranklinFred Hammond has shared the official video for “Alright.” Backed by his choir and band, Hammond and company take over a body garage and delivers the gospel to remind you – no matter what your struggle is, everything will be alright.

Watch the video in full below.

