GRIFF's Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]

Get Up!
| 08.31.20
Some people that still think coronavirus is a fake but GRIFF has a PSA for those folks he calls mask-holes: Cover your nose and mouth! Before you watch, remember… it’s just jokes!

