Watch: Rapping Teachers Go Viral In #VirtualLearning Videos [EXCLUSIVE]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Williams, two teachers from Monroe Comprehensive High School in Georgia who went viral after posting back-to-school videos online, called in today to discuss the the motivation behind their encouraging production and offer helpful virtual learning tips to parents. Listen to the exclusive interview up top and watch their viral videos below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: