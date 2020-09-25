CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

Thursday, artist Nikkolas Smith completes the mural for Chadwick Boseman in the Downtown District Of Disney.

The mural is of Chadwick Boseman and a young fan in a Black Panther mask both giving the Wakanda Forever salute, during his visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2018. While Boseman himself was battling his fight with colon cancer.

This charming moment makes for a great photo op for Disney goers. The mural is located where the castle photo op was in the ESPN zone of the park.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

View this post on Instagram

This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI

A post shared by Nikkolas Smith (@nikkolas_smith) on

RELATED NEWS:

‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 42

Touched By T’Challa: Issa Rae, Jordan Peele, Barry Jenkins And More Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Celebs We Need To See In The “Black Panther” Sequel [PHOTOS]
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney  was originally published on foxync.com

Chadwick Boseman

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close