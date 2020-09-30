Comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have just welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The power couple originally announced that Eniko was pregnant back in March. Kaori Mai will be accompanied by her three siblings Kenzo, Hendrix, and Heaven. Philly native Kevin Hart will have a lot more “laughing at my pain” moments as this is his second child with Eniko but has 4 children total.

Whew, may the force be with you Mr & Mrs. Hart!

RELATED: Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s Choice Awards, His First Public Appearance Since Car Crash [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Say Their “I Do’s” In A Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2 was originally published on rnbphilly.com