CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have just welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

 

The power couple originally announced that Eniko was pregnant back in March. Kaori Mai will be accompanied by her three siblings Kenzo, Hendrix, and Heaven. Philly native Kevin Hart will have a lot more “laughing at my pain” moments as this is his second child with Eniko but has 4 children total.

Whew, may the force be with you Mr & Mrs. Hart!

RELATED: Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s Choice Awards, His First Public Appearance Since Car Crash [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart &amp; Eniko Parrish Say Their “I Do’s” In A Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jasmine Page Lawrence Daughter Of Martin Lawrence

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

20 photos Launch gallery

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

Continue reading Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3263470" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day. The legendary entertainers oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence has been breaking necks with her stunning looks! Jasmine is 24 years old and is following in her father's steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the Night Club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms.Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also got a diploma as a Duke University Alumna. Check out some photos of Martin Lawrence's beautiful daughter, Jasmine Lawrence below! RELATED: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos] RELATED: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

eniko hart , Kevin Hart

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close