Beyonce Announces Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection Drop

Mark your calendars and save your coin, Beyonce just announced the drop date for her next Ivy Park collection!

If you’re a loyal member of the Bey hive, you’ve noticed the queen Bey has been quite silent on social media lately, sans a few posts encouraging her followers to vote and being mentioned on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram — all of which means, she’s working on something. And today, as of an hour ago, she posted the official release date for her upcoming Ivy Park release with a colorful image that reads “This Is My Park.”

In true Beyonce fashion (pun intended), she simply captioned the image “DRIP 2 October 30.”

Of course Ivy Park is now trending on Twitter. And more details are emerging as fan sites drop the tea on the highly anticipated release. A quick search on Adidas.com yields 95 results for Ivy Park, leading fans to expect an abundance of items in the drop at the end of the month.

Prior to Bey’s announcement, trusted sneaker site KicksOnFire.com released images of her Ivy Park x adidas Ultra Boost Hi-Res Yellow, which carry a reported price tag of $200.

The announcement gave some fans flashbacks of the Ivy Park “waiting room” from the last release.

idk if i’m ready for the IVY PARK waiting room again 😔 pic.twitter.com/0AArBKre8H — julia knowlesˣ⁴ (@JuliaTimesThree) October 19, 2020

And if you don’t recall, Beyonce and team sent out dozens of coveted Ivy Park boxes to various friends, celebs and influencers. Fans want to know if there will be Ivy Park boxes this go-round as well as the million dollar question, will there be plus sizes available?

I wonder if Beyoncé plans on sending out a second round of Ivy Park boxes 👀 👀 My box must have gotten lost in the mail last time, but I feel like I've proven to her I DESERVE 😭 😭 — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) October 19, 2020

In other Beyonce news, she just dropped a four-disc vinyl set of her Homecoming The Live Album. For $52 and however much it costs to buy a set of turntables to play it on (we got jokes), you can own the historic body of work as the ultimate collector’s item.

As for Ivy Park release, we hope you didn’t blow your emergency Beyonce fund.

