A Christmas Dilemma: Essence Atkins Shares Reasons Why You Should Tune In To New Holiday Movie!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Essence Atkins called in recently to discuss her upcoming Christmas movie, A Christmas Dilemma, that premiered on TV One yesterday (December 6). If you missed it, take a listen up top!

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Christmas Gifts [VIDEO]

A Holiday Gift Guide For Foodies

LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive A ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Doll For Christmas

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: