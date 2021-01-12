GRIFF’s Prayer For Exotic Animals [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s thinking about getting another pet, but a cat, dog or fish is too basic. He’s looking for something, different. What should he get?!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS…

Koryn Hawthorne Takes Part In “Buss It” Challenge [VIDEO]

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Spotted Praying For Jesus To Take The Wheel During U.S. Capitol Riots [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: