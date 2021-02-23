Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tiger Woods Recovering After Car Crash That Left Him ‘Lucky To Be Alive’

The golfer was "awake" and "responsive" following surgery.

Tiger Woods crash

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

UPDATED: 1:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 24

Tiger Woods was recovering from surgery following a major car crash in southern California on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County sheriff said Woods was “lucky to be alive” after the single car crash near Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods, 45, suffered a significant injury to his lower right leg, including fracturing the upper and lower parts of the tibia and fibula bones and breaking parts of a foot and ankle.

Golf-USPGA-Woods-accident

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

A statement attributed to a doctor at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center was released via the golfing superstar’s social media channels early Wednesday morning and provided an update on his condition. It offered thanks to his supporters and said in part that doctors inserted a rod into his tibia and screws and pins into his foot and ankle.

The statement went on to say Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering.”

 

Early reports from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department described Woods’ accident as a “single vehicle rollover traffic collision.” The crash was characterized as “major.”

Woods was the only person in the car.

Tiger Woods Crash

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider.”

Reactions across social media included plenty of well-wishes from celebrities and fans alike.

Woods was still in the process of rehabilitating himself and healing following back surgery last month before he got into the crash Tuesday. It was the fifth back surgery he’s had and his fourth microdiscectomy procedure.

In a news article published Monday, Woods suggested he was still not 100% following his most recent surgery.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine,” Woods told the Washington Post while discussing his chances of playing in the upcoming Masters tournament. “A little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled … and then I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, you know, the little things before I can start gravitating toward something a little more.”

Woods was pictured smiling at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Sunday.

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round

Source: Keyur Khamar / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday tweeted photos of herself and Woods together at the Genesis Invitational.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there was no evidence that Woods was impaired.

The news of Woods’ car crash Tuesday harkened back to some of the other past issues he’s had behind the wheel.

Back in 2017, Woods was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tiger Woods, car crash, Los Angeles, California

Source: Carolyn Cole / Getty

In that instance, Woods said he’d been self-medicating for his back pain and insomnia and admitted he took a  cocktail of drugs for pain and anxiety “without medical assistance.” They included, according to the toxicology report, “hydrocodone and hydromorphone, two opioid pain medications; alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders; zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.”

Woods was also notoriously involved in a different single-car crash back in 2009 at his home in Florida. In that instance, he admitted to being under the influence of prescription sleep medication.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Tiger Woods Injured In Single Vehicle Accident, Stars Pray For Golf Legend On Twitter

Oprah Winfrey Beats Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, &amp; Diddy For America’s Wealthiest

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-GOLF-TRUMP-WOODS

10 Amazing Photos That Sum Up Tiger Woods' White House Visit

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Amazing Photos That Sum Up Tiger Woods' White House Visit

Continue reading 10 Amazing Photos That Sum Up Tiger Woods’ White House Visit

10 Amazing Photos That Sum Up Tiger Woods' White House Visit

BFFs reunited Monday when Donald Trump gave his business partner an undeserving Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods. As New York Times writer Paul Krogman said, "I'm old enough to remember when Presidential Medals of Freedom were given for showing courage and making sacrifices on behalf of the nation and the world. Tiger Woods ... hits golf balls for money." Welp, those days are over. who doesn't identify as Black and has called himself "Cablinasian" (according to him, it means Blend of Caucasian, Black, American Indian and Asian), See Also: Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes Tiger Woods, won his fifth Masters title last month, which was his first time winning a championship after 11 years. Trump immediately thought this was the perfect moment to give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom that is usually awarded to "meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." It's unclear what Woods' cultural contribution is, especially from someone who doesn't identify as Black -- he calls himself "Cablinasian," according to him, means a blend of Caucasian, Black, American Indian and Asian. What is clear is that The 43-year-old golfer has a massive business deal with Trump for a golf course in Dubai, which began in 2014. According to Trump.com, "The magnificent 18-hole Championship-standard course will be designed by the iconic golfing superstar Tiger Woods. Tiger Woods Design will bring the golfer's design expertise and worldwide playing experience to the development, and, when coupled with the Trump brand standard of excellence, will create a new luxury benchmark for golf in the Middle East." Jordan Libowitz, communications director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning public policy group, told Yahoo, "You have to ask whether it's his true belief Tiger Woods deserves this award or whether he's doing it to help his business." Of course, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, babbled, “The president thinks Tiger is not only a tremendous athlete but also has a great comeback story. He is undisputed as one of the great golfers in history and has broken barriers in the game.” Trump clearly also thinks Tiger is good for business. Moreover, how vile that Woods would exploit himself for this racist president and once said about people who are critical of Trump, "We all must respect the office.'' Nonetheless, see the love fest below:

Tiger Woods Recovering After Car Crash That Left Him ‘Lucky To Be Alive’  was originally published on newsone.com

Tiger Woods

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close