Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has always been that girl. From being a role model to Black girls and women everywhere through her roles on Sister Sister, The Game, and most recently, Netflix’s Family Reunion, to her popular YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, to her cookbooks, home goods collection, and everything in between, Tia literally has her hands in everything and is not planning on slowing down anytime soon!
Early last year (before the pandemic hit) the wife and mother of two created and launched Anser, a vitamin and supplements line designed to help women take charge of their own health. The original launch of the line included Women’s Multivitamin Capsules, Elderberry Gummies, and Beauty Formula Capsules, and now, she’s expanded it to offer new options like the Women’s Multivitamin Gummies, Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies, and Heart Beets Super Food Powder for heart health. Plus, the supplements now available at select Target locations, a major announcement that Tia shared on her Instagram page.
For Tia, her journey to a healthier lifestyle began long before she officially launched Anser. In fact, her journey to healthy living began when she experienced health issues that went improperly treated for years. It wasn’t until she realized that other Black women have similar experiences with poor treatment that she began to take measures into her own hands. “I was on this long journey trying to figure out what was wrong with me and I just felt like my symptoms weren’t being taken very seriously,” she explained to In Style.
For Tia, Anser is about “empowering other women to take the first steps to the healthiest, happiest versions of themselves” and according to the brand’s website, Tia wants to show the world how owning your own health can help you feel whole.
For more on Anser, visit https://shopanser.com
