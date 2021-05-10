Listen: Jermaine Dolly Helps Erica Campbell & GRIFF Celebrate 5 Years Of “Get Up Mornings!”

Today is our 5-year radio anniversary and we talked with Jermaine Dolly who, five years ago, was our very first guest on-air.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
While reminiscing, we also talked about Jermaine Dolly’s new marriage and new song, “I’ll Go.” Press play up top to hear how the singer learned how to use both his falsetto and chest voice in church!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
- Erica Campbell Wore An LBD From Kierra Sheard’s Eleven60 Line To Host ‘Urban One Honors’
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Searching For Black Director To Helm Black Superman Movie
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM