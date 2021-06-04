LeToya Luckett To Star In Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Since her days as a member of Destiny’s Child — the original four at that! — LeToya Luckett has proven that she’s every bit of a solo star in her own right. She’s also proved that music isn’t her only calling, showcasing an amazing prowess for acting over the years.

It’s now looking like Luckett just got lucky again in Hollywood after nabbing a starring role in an upcoming drama series on FOX titled Our Kind of People.

As Deadline reports, the show is actually based on the popular book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by the late writer Lawrence Otis Graham that details, “the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.”

Read up more on the character LeToya Luckett will be playing, via Deadline:

“Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard. Leah feels the pressure of her position, and a responsibility to give back to the Black community. But when Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) arrives and starts to shake things up and threaten her family’s legacy, Leah makes it her mission to bar Angela from acceptance into The Bluffs before she tears down everything Leah’s family has built.”

As we mentioned earlier, LeToya has been building a name for herself in the acting industry for some time now, from a recurring role as Rochelle on the hit OWN series Greenleaf to a leading role in the 2010 Christian drama Preacher’s Kid.

Congratulations, LeToya Luckett! We look forward to tuning in. Peep her excitement over the news below:

