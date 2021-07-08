Gospel Music Firms The Icho Group & Agency22 Combine To Form Undivided Ent.

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

There’s definitely power in numbers, and we all know by now that two can sometimes be better than one. That’s why hearing the good news that two of the leading gospel music agencies, The Icho Group and Agency22 Music & Entertainment, have come together to bring us quality praise music together with Undivided Ent.

With this new joint venture, Undivided will now represent some of the biggest headliners currently dominating the Christian-Gospel music genre, including GRAMMY winner Jonathan McReynolds, worship leader Todd Dulaney, our very own leading lady Erica Campbell of Mary Mary fame and Chandler Moore of the Gen Z worship collective Maverick City among others.

Read up more on what Undivided aims to accomplish as a company, via the official press release:

“Undivided will provide its clients with management, marketplace branding and long-term strategic career consultation and planning services. “The primary objective in our coming together as a unified front is to merge our respective visions, resources and expertise’s to offer our clientele a unique and differentiated presence in the marketplace,” said Thomas. His erstwhile agency managed the careers of Jonathan McReynolds, worship leader Bri Babineaux, and singer-songwriter, DOE. He adds that, “Pooling our missions expands our market share, increases profits, and extends the reach of our artists, whereby pushing the genre forward as a whole.”

“We want to become a case study on what it’s like when you partner versus when you compete,” said Gyamfi who managed and provided business direction for Billboard No. 1 recording artists such as Travis Greene, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and JJ Hairston. “We want people to look back and say that was the moment when they put their pride aside and decided that us coming together was the best thing that could happen for a genre –not for Walter, not for Norman; but for Christian-Gospel music in general.”

Undivided will also do promo work with R&B acts and sports figures, currently including Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams’ Checking In book tour, sassy soul singer Tamar Braxton’s Under Construction podcast and professional baseball player Mark Kemp’s annual youth music festival.

Peep the announcement post below:

