Potential MLB All-Star Game Mass Shooting Avoided After Maid Spots Hotel Room Filled With Guns

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

As baseball fans prepare for the annual MLB All-Star game going down this Tuesday (July 13), many will have a helpful housekeeper to thank for thwarting a possible mass shooting after she discovered a hefty load of firearms in a Denver hotel room just a few blocks from Coors Field.

The maid, who we’d say definitely deserves a raise, found the artillery last week while on her shift cleaning The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block. ABC 7 Denver says a “Las Vegas-style shooting” was feared by police when the total of ammunition rounds that housekeeping found totaled at more than 1,000. The weapons discovered proved to be just as menacing, which included 16 long guns and body armor. The room, located on the 8th floor with a balcony, is said to have a clear view of downtown Denver.

Take a look at the names of the perps who were arrested so they can be put on full blast, via ABC 7 Denver:

In total, three men and one woman were arrested Friday night, along with two vehicles which were also impounded to be processed for possible evidence.

Richard Platt, 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

The original report also states that one suspect even posted a message on Facebook where he said he was planning to “go out in a big way” following a recent divorce.

While authorities have made it clear that so far there’s no reason to connect these events to the MLB All-Star Game, it’s very hard not to assume the worst. The Denver area has seen an unfortunate history of mass shootings, ranging from Columbine to the 2012 shooting massacre in Aurora during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises, so we’re just glad this wasn’t yet another tragic event. Now, let’s play ball!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Potential MLB All-Star Game Mass Shooting Avoided After Maid Spots Hotel Room Filled With Guns was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: