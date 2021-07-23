Arts & Entertainment
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s New Orleans Home Set On Fire According To Authorities

They out there trying to smoke Jay and Bey outta Nawlins...

Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé victims of arson?

According to TMZ authorities suspect that the Carters’ home in New Orleans was purposely set ablaze a la 50 Cent’s baby mama’s house this past Wednesday night (July 21). Authorities suspect that someone lit the fuse that sparked the fire to the couple’s Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District which led to 22 firefighters taking two hours to put out the 1-alarm blaze.

Luckily it doesn’t seem like the Carters were around when the fire erupted and though it’s considered one of their homes, the address is officially listed as one that of Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Officials in NOLA tell TMZ … this house fire has now been classified as a simple arson.”

“We’re told officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person, but upon arriving and investigating … they determined fire had been set to the property.”Had this been a struggle rapper one would just think it was an insurance maneuver, but this being Bey and Jay, it kinda smells like a case of hate in someone’s blood. Just sayin.’ Luckily the music power couple have some money saved up and can afford to fix whatever damaged was sustained in the fire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGyKEs3UyeY&feature=emb_logo

