LeToya Luckett Shows Off Post Baby Beach Bod: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’

LaToya Luckett is looking amazing! The mother of two has been candidly sharing her postpartum weight-loss journey with fans via social media over the last few months and most recently the star took to IG to share a side-by-side photo of her shortly after giving birth until now, and the results are stunning!

“ WELLNESS MONTH 5 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx by @samiagore,” she captioned the photo. “LISTEN Y’ALL!!! Ya girl is officially 55 lbs down and feeling sooooo amazing!!! When I tell you when I had Tysun I was tipping 200 lbs on the left! I started @bodycompmeterx TRIM Kit in March and now I’m 145! 55 lbs. Can you see it y’all?!? ”

She then went on to thank plant-based supplement company, Body Complete RX, for helping her during her weight-loss journey, writing, “thanks again to @bodycompleterx for TRIM! This kit helped me bounce back after Gigi too so If you’re really trying to lose weight I HIGHLY recommend it. ”

Back in April, the mother of two shared that in only three months, she lost 30 pounds with help from the supplement brand. In another side-by-side photo, she gave fans a candid update on where she was at that time. “Transparent moment guys,” she wrote. “The pic on the left is the day I got home with my son & the pic on the right is a few months later. Here we are month 3 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx I’m officially now 30 lbs down and feeling sooooo good y’all!! Their trim system is theee truth! So happy I’m starting to feel like myself again. Only 20 more pounds to go!”

Now, she’s five months in, has seemingly reached her weight-loss goal, and is showing off her banging beach body while on vacation in Mexico! https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhJtEYH77K/ But supplements aren’t the only way LeToya has trimmed down the extra pounds. She’s also been super candid about her fitness journey on IG as well, often posting videos of her before, during, and after intense workouts, like this video, she posted back in April.

When you look good, you feel good and LeToya is looking and feeling better than ever!

