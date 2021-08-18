Florida School Cop Filmed Body Slamming Black Girl Won’t Be Charged For The ‘Controlled Takedown’ That Left Teen Unconscious

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In January of this year, the sheriff’s department in Osceola County, Florida, began an investigation into an incident in which a Black teenager was body-slammed and knocked unconscious by a school resource officer at Liberty High School in the city of Kissimmee. It was the kind of incident that serves as a reminder of why many Black people are uncomfortable with the very idea of police officers being called to schools to deal with altercations involving Black youth—because as study after study after study has shown, cops are simply more aggressive when dealing with Black people and Black bodies.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Unfortunately, that aggression doesn’t always constitute a violation of policy. So on Tuesday, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell told reporters that Deputy Ethan Fournier will not be charged criminally for his treatment of 16-year-old Taylor Bracey, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Worrell described the violent power slam that left a young Black girl lying motionless on the ground as a “controlled takedown” and she said Fournier was following his training and he “did not violate any laws in the State of Florida.” Obviously, that says more about police training and Florida law than it does about right and wrong, and Worrell almost appeared to acknowledge as much when she said, “This decision is based solely on the law.”

“Although Fournier’s actions were legal in accordance with Florida law, as a parent and a member of this community, when I watched this video, like many of you, I was angry and concerned for the safety and wellbeing of my children and all children,” she said.

Worrell also mentioned that “there isn’t better video” available than the viral video taken from the cell phone of a fellow student, and that lack of footage highlights why officers should always be wearing body cameras.

“Body camera in this situation would have been ideal because then everyone could’ve had an opportunity to see exactly what took place,” Worrell said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Of course, many reasonable people who trust their own eyes and ears would argue the video that was posted in January showed us all we needed to know—a grown man who is a trained police officer slammed an unarmed Black girl to the ground so hard she lost consciousness.

According to police, the altercation began when Taylor was about to get into a fight with another student. Loulu Nevy, the sister of another Liberty High School student who witnessed the altercation, told Fox 35 back in January that the student “was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up and body-slammed her headfirst onto the concrete.”

Here’s the thing: There’s nothing abnormal about a school fight. We can agree that students can’t just be allowed to throw hands against each other because someone could be seriously injured, but then we’re back to the fact that, in this instance, the only one who appears to have seriously injured anyone is the officer of the law who was called to mitigate the situation.

According to ABC News, Taylor’s mother, Jamesha Bracey, said during a news conference after the incident that her daughter was “traumatized” and that she suffered a concussion and experienced headaches, blurred vision, memory loss and sleep deprivation due to her head injury.

According to the Sentinel, Taylor didn’t return to Liberty after the incident, and in a joint statement, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and other attorneys representing the teen and her family said, “Taylor is still feeling the repercussions from Fournier’s actions and likely will for the rest of her life.”

“This disgusting incident certainly sends a message to our young people of color—police officers should not be trusted and ‘protect and serve’ is nothing more than a meaningless slogan,” the statement continued.

For millions of Black people across America, the only proper response to that statement is, “Where’s the lie?”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments 5 photos Launch gallery Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments 1. The Biles 1 of 5 2. Double Double 2 of 5 3. Yurchenko Double Pike 3 of 5 4. Wolf Turn 4 of 5 5. Back Layouts 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments [caption id="attachment_4180909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Simone Biles competes in the balance beam final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. | Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty[/caption] Simone Biles officially returned to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning, and she made her comeback count. The superstar gymnast took home the bronze medal after competing in the balance beam finals, the fifth and final individual medal event for women's gymnastics. It marked the seventh time Biles has medaled at the Olympics and may have even resulted in her winning the gold had she not performed what the Associated Press called "a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine." Even though Biles had not competed in a week, she still medaled, backing up her reputation as the winningest gymnast of all time. All Biles needed was a double-pike dismount -- a move that was named after her had she twisted -- to register a score of 14.000, allowing her to finish in third place behind two Chinese gymnasts who won the gold and silver medals, respectively. [caption id="attachment_4180904" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty[/caption] Anticipation was at peak levels after USA Gymnastics announced that the 24-year-old announced her return to competition after temporarily withdrawing from the Olympics because of mental health concerns following the vault event on July 27. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1422112558920601601?s=20 Prior to stepping away from the Olympics last week, Biles explained her brief hiatus. “I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to,” Biles told reporters at the time. “I don’t know if it’s age. I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun, and I know that this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I came here, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. So that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people.” The seven-time all-around champion said she caught a case of the “twisties,” a loss of awareness in the air that could cause serious injuries for gymnasts. Biles previously shared with fans that she felt like she had "the weight of the world" on her shoulders at times. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard," she added. [caption id="attachment_4180905" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] Biles took home a silver medal at the U.S. Team finals and withdraw from the remaining individual events that included the all-around individual competition vault uneven bars and floor exercise. Tuesday's balance beam finals were her last chance to take home gold during the Tokyo Olympics. While an Olympic bronze medal is nothing to sneeze at, the 22-time gold medalist has undeniably cemented herself as the G.O.A.T in gymnastics history. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles earned her world champion status after dominating the competition with a gold medal in the individual all-around event, the vault, and on-floor exercise. [caption id="attachment_4180903" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] During the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships in Germany, Biles became the queen of the balance beam securing her fifth all-around title. While we're all giving Simone Biles more flowers, scroll down to get reacquainted with some of her previous balance beam domination complete with her signature gravity-defying moves.

Florida School Cop Filmed Body Slamming Black Girl Won’t Be Charged For The ‘Controlled Takedown’ That Left Teen Unconscious was originally published on newsone.com