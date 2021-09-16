Tahj Mowry Gives A Play-By-Play On ‘Smart Guy’ Reboot And Tailgating With MorningStar Farms

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Football season has officially kicked off! One of the biggest parts of experiencing any game is having the good eats that’ll at least get you to halftime, but this year it might be time to upgrade to something a little more appealing than the usual combination of wings and pizza.

Thankfully we ran into veteran Hollywood star Tahj Mowry recently, and he came packing some cool tailgating tips with help from MorningStar Farms.

The former boy-genius relied on his college football years and current love for the game to cook up a new partnership with the popular plant-based produce company that specifically focuses on making the most out of meatless meals. In addition that, Tahj is also jumping back to his acting bag following a successful 100-episode run in the hit ABC Family/Freeform series, Baby Daddy, with a starring role earlier this year in Welcome Matt. Of course, we had to get an update on the reboot rumors for Smart Guy as well, and longtime fans will be very happy to hear how that project is developing.

For those looking for some fun snack ideas when it comes to tailgating, Mowry also shares his own MorningStar Farms recipes and traditional pre-game treats — thankfully we confirmed he wouldn’t get in trouble with Tia, Tamera, and the rest of the household for revealing!

Take a minute to catch our exclusive one-on-one with the smart guy himself, Tahj Mowry, for a brief chat about reboots, bringing back a classic ’90s TV series, making a name for himself in the new era of Hollywood, and cooking up the goods for gameday using the best that MorningStar Farms has to offer:

