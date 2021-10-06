Texas High School Principal Apologizes After Saying Black Students Looked Like “Dr. Dre”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

A Texas high school principal is now sorry after a comment about Black students in his school.

Per the Raw Report, Principal Anthony LiVechhi has apologized to Black students for comparing them to “Dr. Dre from the ’90s” and adding they “looked like criminals.”

A local NBC News affiliate obtained a video of LiVechhi being BIG MAD about how Black students dressed for “90s Throwback Day” at Oak Ridge High School located in the Houston suburb of Conroe. “It’s embarrassing. It’s frustrating. We have people posing for pictures looking like they’re Dr. Dre from the ’90s. I’m not sure that’s the look we’re going for. It doesn’t make our school look good,” LiVechhi is heard saying in the video.

The principal’s comments came on the same day it was announced by the NFL that Dr. Dre would be this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer alongside long-time collaborators Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

One student, senior Nekia Baker, told the station that the principal was going around the school saying it was “worst day being principal because of the way that (students) dressed.”

“(It’s) kind of downplaying on the way my mom and dad dressed when they were in school,” Baker continued.

Junior Nia Dixon added she felt that LiVechhi’s comments were meant to “bring us down” and “degrade the way we were dressing and degrade our school spirit.”

Another student, Trinidad Robinson, told the station:

“I run track. I have some records for the school, and when we were walking by, he said y’all look like criminals. I’m like, how is us dressing and expressing predominantly ’90s and 2000s Black culture equated to being a criminal?”

In response to LeVichhi’s comments, about 100 students held a sit-in protest on Monday (Oct.4). At the same time, a local civil-rights activist and parents met with the principal. During and after the meeting, LeVichhi apologized, saying, “I love you all. That’s not how you need to be treated. It won’t happen again.”

We bet.

LeVichhi wasn’t the only issue, according to the students. The station reports, “According to several students, during Monday’s peaceful protest, there were some other students making racist remarks and terroristic threats in person and on social media.”

No surprise.

You can watch the principal cop pleas with the parents for his comments in the video below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

