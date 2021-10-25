Erica and Tina Campbell Talk Kids Reaction To Mary Mary Music & When We Can Get Some New Music [Listen]

CLOSE
It’s always interesting to see how your kids react to your art. Well, Tina and Erica Campbell had a great conversation about how their kids react to their music. Are they fans? Do they detach Mary, Mary from mom? Also, when can the kids and fans of the award-winning sisters expect new music?
Erica and Tina share the moment here.
