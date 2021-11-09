Why Thanksgiving Will Cost A Little More This Year

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

With Thanksgiving only three weeks away, keep in mind those families that may not be able to afford a turkey this holiday season! It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The consumer price index indicated that the price of food has risen 5.4% from September 2020 to September 2021. There is a shortage of supply as well, not to mention the current labor shortage- all contributing to Thanksgiving costing a little bit more this year.

“This year is costing a little more to raise turkeys. The inputs are what’s costing us more. The fuel inputs, the feed, feed prices have almost doubled from last year labor is going to cost more. People aren’t going to come to work for what they don’t think they are worth,” said Sho Nuf Restaurant owner Chris Bohrer.

According to a Wells Fargo report, the cost of turkeys has nearly doubled since 2019 because of multiple factors. The primary issues include, one, demand – people are having bigger gatherings and need bigger turkeys – and, two, supply chain and labor shortage issues. Would it be a good idea to charge per plate this Thanksgiving because of current inflation? If you can, please remember those who could use the help to afford a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

