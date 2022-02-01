Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes Breaks Down Why Christians Should Be Concerned About The Debate Around “Critical Race Theory” [Listen]

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Critical Race Theory has been a hot-button topic across the country. To break it down, CRT (Critical Race Theory) is an educational concept that is 4 decades old, created out of what EDweek.org states “framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s created by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado.”

Now, due to the increased racial tension in our country, many are petitioning the concert to be taught not only in college but from K through 12th grade.

Many believe the items that are impacting Black people and people of color are still going on and CRT is needed. Conservatives are challenging this theory to the point that laws are being passed to eliminate all or some form of CRT in classrooms. Some states are setting up tip lines for families of students who are being taught CRT. Educators in those states would be fined for teaching the subject.

Strategist, entrepreneur, podcaster, public speaker & writer Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes breaks down CRT and what the fight for this subject means for Black people and what may be at stake.

This is a conversation kicking off Black History Month you do not want to miss.

